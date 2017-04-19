Watch for baby owls on webcam

Five out of seven isn’t bad for barn owls.

The barn owl pair being filmed on the southern Indiana nest cam has laid seven eggs, with five hatching.

It is unknown whether the remaining eggs will hatch. Having a few infertile eggs in a clutch is common.

The barn owl webcam is at wildlife.IN.gov/8183.htm. It can accommodate 20 viewers at a time.

The first egg hatched on March 29. The owlets look healthy and are accepting food from their mother several times daily.