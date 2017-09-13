Watch out for slow-moving farm equipment on roads

Be Alert. Slow Down. Share the Road. That’s the important safety message coming from several state agencies, who are urging motorists to watch out for slow-moving farm equipment this harvest season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, farm equipment vehicles (other than trucks) were involved in 87 fatal crashes across the nation. In addition, a survey conducted by the Census Bureau claims that while less than 20 percent of the U.S. population lives in rural areas, more than half of all traffic fatalities nationwide occurred in those parts.

The following list includes several safety tips for motorists approaching large farm equipment:

Be alert. The red triangle on the back of an implement, farm machinery or other vehicle indicates a slow-moving vehicle (under 25 mph).

Be patient. It only takes five seconds for a motorist driving 55 mph to close a gap the length of a football field when approaching a tractor moving at 15 mph. Avoid tailgating, as some farm equipment might have to make sudden stops along the road.

Share the Road. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the roadway, so be careful and slow down when passing.

Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.

Do not pass if you are in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure, or tunnel.

“Being prepared is a great way to avoid the tragedy and expense of a collision with farm equipment,” said Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Bryan Langley.