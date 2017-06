Makenzie Wheat, Aurora, graduated with a degree in bachelor of fine arts this spring from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Weth, West Harrison, was named on the spring dean’s list.

A student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.