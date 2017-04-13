Work At US 52 Slide Site Begins Monday

The Indiana Department of Transportation will have two contractors working toward restoration of traffic to U.S. Highway 52 at a slide site near the Franklin-Dearborn county line.

Geostabilization International is charged with stabilizing the embankment slide which has kept this east-west route closed to motorists since early March. Milestone crews will replace the washed-out culvert pipe which caused the slide in the first place.

Operations are scheduled to begin Monday, April 17, at the U.S. 52 closure located between New Trenton and the Indiana-Ohio state line. Here’s what will happen:

Geostabilization personnel mobilize to stabilize the uphill slope by drilling micro-piles at the inlet end of the failed pipe.

Milestone crews replace the old culvert with a 30-inch corrugated metal pipe, then backfill to two feet over the top of the new structure.

Geostabilization returns to soil nail the embankment at the outlet end of the pipe. Specialty crews will affix a mesh overcoat and top it with shotcrete to form a 6-foot-tall retaining wall. This wall serves as a base for a second 6-foot-tall wall to be constructed of concrete blocks.

Milestone casts-in-place an inlet structure and fits it with a precast grated box end section.

Finally, Milestone backfills at the wall, repaves the roadway and places guardrail. If weather cooperates, INDOT officials say the U.S. 31 should reopen to traffic in early May.

