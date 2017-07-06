Workshops cover invasive species

Cliff Sadof, Purdue University professor of entomology and Purdue Extension pest management specialist, and Carrie Tauscher, state community and urban forester at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will lead three workshops on invasive forest pests that pose a significant threat to Indiana’s urban and rural forests.

One of the workshops will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 12, at the Purdue Extension-Dearborn County office, 229 Main St., Aurora.

Each workshop will include presentations on the biology, signs and symptoms, and management of invasive forest pests. Participants will also learn about technology used by citizen scientists to report these pests across the state. There will also be time for participants to ask questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

Gardeners, professional foresters, concerned citizens and anyone interested in learning more about Indiana forest pests - including the emerald ash borer, hemlock wooly adelgid and the Asian Longhorned Beetle - are encouraged to register.

The workshops are free and open to all ages and levels of knowledge. Pesticide applicator CCHs, ISA CEUs, and SAF CFEs will be available.

Other workshops are:

July 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Purdue Extension-Monroe County office, 3400 S. Walnut St., Bloomington.

July 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds, 802 Memorial Drive, Nashville.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To sign up, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FPSOP2017.

For more information, contact Sara Stack at 1-765- 494-0822 or stack4@purdue.edu.