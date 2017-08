A Parent Café, for parents led by parents, will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Hamline Chapel, Lawrenceburg, by One Community One Family.

Strengthen communication, enhance relationships, build resilience,

boost support and knowledge, cope with stress and more.

RSVP by Aug. 18 to ocof@onecommunityonefamily.org or 1-877-967-6263.

Free child care and meal.