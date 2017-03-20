Youth can apply for turkey hunts

Youth hunters can apply for reserved turkey hunts during the special youth wild turkey hunting season, April 22 and 23, on selected DNR properties. Youth hunters must be younger than age 18 on the day of the hunt.

Participating fish & wildlife areas are Atterbury, Chinook, Crosley, Fairbanks Landing, Glendale, Goose Pond, Hillenbrand, Hovey Lake, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle, Pigeon River, Roush Lake, Sugar Ridge, Tri-County, Wabashiki, Willow Slough and Winamac. Two lake properties, Mississinewa and Salamonie, also are participating.

A limit will be placed on the number of youth hunters allowed to hunt a property on each hunting day. Registration runs through March 31. Interested hunters or an adult representing them must register in person or by phone during the normal office hours for the property they wish to hunt. Hunters can only register for one property.

At properties where the number of registered hunters exceeds the spots available, a drawing will be held April 3. A youth hunter may be drawn for either or both hunt days, depending on the number of applicants. All applicants will be notified of drawing results by mail.

Applicants must possess a 2017 youth consolidated hunting & trapping license, a 2017 non-resident youth spring turkey license with a game bird habitat stamp privilege, or a lifetime comprehensive hunting license. Apprentice hunting licenses of the types named may be used.