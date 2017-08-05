Youth workers can train to help families with college planning

Parents play a critical role in their child’s development and future success. However, as students progress through school, studies have found that parental involvement decreases dramatically.

The Indiana Youth Institute is hosting a statewide training session for educators and youth workers on how to build relationships with parents that will set young people up for a successful transition from high school into college or a career path.

The seven-city tour will stop in Connersville on Thursday, May 11. from 9 a.m. to noon at the East Central Education Service Center, 1601 Indiana Ave., Connersville. This training is presented in partnership with the Regional Education Services Center.

Rachel González, director of school partnerships for California-based Families in Schools, will lead each session using the organization’s nationally recognized family engagement training program. Attendees will participate in a highly interactive and practical workshop, designed to provide them with new strategies to create meaningful partnerships with families that improve youth outcomes, specifically focusing on college and career planning.

The cost to attend each half-day session is $20 and includes CEUs and PGPs. Online registration is open at www.iyi.org/ccctrainings and will close May 9. Onsite check-in begins 30 minutes before each session.

The Indiana Youth Institute promotes the healthy development of Indiana children and youth by serving the people, institutions, and communities that impact their well-being.