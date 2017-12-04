Alleged robber receives very chilly response

An alleged robber received a very chilly response Wednesday, April 12, when he was trapped inside a trailer containing frozen meat.

Ripley County Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:18 a.m. from Joel Schumacer of Hanska, Minn., a semi driver parked at the east bound rest area on I-74 at the 152 mile marker.

Schumacer stated that someone was in the back of his semi trailer. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect who had been locked in the trailer by Schumacer.

The trailer was loaded with frozen meat with a chilly inside temperature of -10 F degrees. When officers approached the semi trailer they could hear the suspect beating on the door to let him out.

The suspect was identified as Malcolm Denton, 51, of Shelbyville, Ind. Denton was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated at the Ripley County Jail on charges of Unauthorized Entry of a Vehicle, class B misdemeanor and Theft, a level 6 felony.

The incident is being investigated by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office. Batesville Police Department assisted at the scene.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.