Apply as intern at Indiana Statehouse

Indiana House Republicans are now accepting internship applications for the 2018 legislative session, according to State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg.

Frye said the House Republican Internship Program is a unique opportunity to participate in state government at the Indiana Statehouse while gaining valuable skills for the workforce.

This paid program during the spring semester gives college students the chance to work one-on-one with state legislators while seeing firsthand how laws are made.

“Internships serve as gateways to full-time employment,” Frye said. “Most of the staff working at the Statehouse and several representatives started their careers as House interns. This

opportunity allows students to take advantage of the great networking opportunities while strengthening their resumes.”

Internships are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students, and recent graduates of all majors.

Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative, communications, policy, fiscal policy and technology. These are full-time positions, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March.

In addition to getting paid $750 every two weeks, students can earn academic credit through their college or university, and are eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate or graduate expenses.

Frye said this one-of-a-kind experience also offers networking opportunities and could open the door to a career.

For a list of career fairs and recruitment events House staff members will be attending this fall, visit www.indianahouserepublicans.com/recruitment.

More information about the internship program or the application process can be found at www.indianahouserepublicans.com/internship. The application deadline is Oct. 31.