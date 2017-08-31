Aurora man arrested for battery with serious bodily injury

Andrew Ballard

Indiana State Police detectives arrested an Aurora man for battery with serious bodily injury after a nearly three-month investigation into a fight that occurred in the early morning on Sunday, June 11.

Andrew E. Ballard, 29, Aurora, has been charged with battery with serious bodily injury. Ballard was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, at his place of employment in Aurora without incident.

The investigation began when two men were found suffering from serious injuries outside Whipple’s Bar on West Washington Street in Sunman.

ISP’s investigation led to the case being submitted to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office. Ballard now is in Ripley County Jail, pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible, said the ISP. The altercation may have included four people. No weapons are believed to have been used.

Shane M. Brown, Lawrenceburg, and Andrew A. Hammann, Sunman, sustained head injuries.

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact Detective Kip Main at 812-689-5000.

ISP was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department.

