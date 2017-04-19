Aurora man charged with attempted child exploitation; possession of child pornography

Attempted child exploitation and possession of child pornography felony charges have been filed against Wayne D. Brown, Aurora in Dearborn Circuit Court, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn M. Deddens.

Brown was at his residence in December when agents from Indiana Parole Agents conducted a surprise home visit.

When agents went to his living area, they observed Brown downloading child pornography, said Deddens in a press release.

Agents seized Brown’s computer and cellular phone and turned them over to the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator for analysis. ISP Sgt. Matthew Simms located more than 5,971 images and videos depicting child abuse and erotica, said Deddens.

Brown, who was charged March 30, previously was convicted by a jury of child exploitation and possession of child pornography in September 2008.

Additional penalties that Brown may be facing include habitual offender as well as repeat sex offender.

Bond was set at $500,000 surety in addition to $5,000 cash.