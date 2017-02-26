Aurora man dead after Dillsboro crash

An Aurora man was pronounced dead after being transported to Dearborn County Hospital Saturday, Feb. 26, afer a two-collision in Dillsboro.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, the Indiana State Police responded to a personal injury crash on U.S. 50 at Front Street in Dillsboro, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Public Information Office, Versailles Post.

The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-District 42 Crash Reconstruction Team indicated a white 1998 Pontiac Grand Am being driven by Walter C. Vinson, age 62, Aurora, was traveling northbound on Front Street at the intersection of U.S. 50. Vinson’s vehicle traveled onto U.S. 50 into the path of an eastbound black 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by Kimberly K. Honeycutt, age 41, Milan, he said.

Honeycutt’s vehicle collided with the driver’s side of Vinson’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of U.S. 50. Vinson was transported to the Dearborn County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Honeycutt and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were checked out by medical personnel for injuries not believed to be life threatening, he said.



The crash is still under investigation, said Wheeles.



The Vinson family has been notified, he said.



The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dillsboro Fire Department, Dearborn County EMS, and Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.