Bitzer receives max sentence for stealing from 1Voice

John Bitzer, the former president of 1Voice, received a sentence of six years, the maximum sentence allowed under the law, from Judge Jon Cleary in Dearborn Superior Court No. 1 Thursday, July 20, said Lynn Deddens, Dearborn and Ohio County prosecutor.

Bitzer pled guilty in June with sentencing left to the court's discretion. Bitzer pled guilty to Corrupt Business Influence, a level 5 felony, and theft, a level 6 felony, she said.

Bitzer was the president of 1Voice, a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy and support for drug addicts who want a new and sober way of life. Bitzer came under investigation in November 2013 when the executive director of 1Voice, Wyatt Sampson discovered an envelope addressed to 1Voice with a post office box. Sampson believed that 1Voices's only address was his home address. Upon further in investigation, the post office box was secretly created by Bitzer, she said.

Sampson learned that not only was the post office box secretly created, Bitzer changed the 1Voive mailing address and administrator access for the bank account. Once Bitzer was added to the bank account, the activity dramatically increased. Bitzer spent 1Voice money to pay for his furniture rental, gas and food. Bitzer also took grant money to obtain money orders to pay for his court fees, said Deddens.

At the sentencing hearing, Sampson stated that Bitzer had been a great friend who was very motivated to help others get and stay clean from drugs. When he learned about all the secretive and illegal things that Bitzer was doing, Sampson was devastated. What was more disturbing was how hard he, his wife and 1Voice worked to created a good, reputable program in the community only to have that take a step back, she said.

"We are moving 1Voice forward. Our goal is to help people create and maintain a sober life. John Bitzer is being held accountable for his actions. Out program was moving forward," said Sampson.

Deddens asked during the sentencing hearing to impose the maximum sentence based on Bitzer's lengthy criminal history. Bitzer had 15 total case convictions, of which five were felonies. Many of these convictions ranged from passing bad checks, theft, forgery, and falsification.

"The defendant is a criminal and what he did to 1Voice is egregious. It is difficult enough for an organization like 1Voice to gain traction in the community, which Sampson worked very hard to achieve. This all was sidetracked by the defendant. 1 Voice is moving forward an continuing to help many people obtain and maintain sobriety," said Deddens.

In addition to the jail sentence, Bitzer was order to repay 1Voice $11,000 in restitution, which was entered as a civil judgment.