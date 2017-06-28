Book covers Indiana campaign politics

The latest release from the Indiana Historical Society Press celebrates Indiana’s place on the road to the White House. Campaign Crossroads: Presidential Politics in Indiana from Lincoln to Obama by Andrew E. Stoner delves into the nature of presidential campaigns and their impact on Indiana communities, including Lawrenceburg.

The book brings to light Abraham Lincoln’s 1860 visit, in which he spoke in support of the Union during the last Indiana stop of his life. In another anecdote out of Lawrenceburg, press reports focused on the fact that women, though they could not vote, turned out in large numbers to see William Howard Taft in 1908.

In its entirety, Campaign Crossroads is a look back over the varied, sometimes important, sometimes irrelevant, but always interesting political campaign cycles in state history.

By taking on the influences of communication, technology and transportation, we see an evolution in the political process that is not only altogether Hoosier, but also altogether American in its quality and importance.

Stone, a native of Goshen, Ind., earned his Ph.D. from Colorado State University, his M.A. from Ball State University, and a B.A. from Franklin College of Indiana.

An assistant professor in the Department of Communication at California State University, Sacramento, he has taught at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis.

He is the author of several books, including the biography of former Indiana Gov. Frank O’Bannon, for whom he served as deputy press secretary.

For more information about Campaign Crossroads, visit www.indianahistory.org.