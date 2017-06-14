Buy fireworks from authorized sellers

With Independence Day celebrations approaching, the Indiana State Fire Marshal is reminding Hoosiers about the safe and legal ways to buy fireworks.

“Safety should be the first consideration for anyone planning to use fireworks, and that starts with only buying consumer-grade fireworks from authorized sellers,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson.

Fireworks should only be purchased from retailers with valid Indiana fireworks sales permits issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s (IDHS) Fire and Building Safety Division, which is overseen by the State Fire Marshal.

If a sales permit is not on display, it’s okay to ask an employee to see it before purchasing any kind of fireworks.

If a fireworks retailer is not displaying a copy of its permit and cannot present it, citizens can call the IDHS Division of Fire and Building Safety at 1-317-232-2222 to verify a retailer’s permit or report a retailer without a permit.