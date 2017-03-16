Child in house when man overdoses

Jesse A. Conn, 26905 Whites Hill Road, West Harrison, has been charged by the Dearborn County prosecutor with possession of heroin, a Level 6 felony.

County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence after informed that the 28-year-old Conn might have overdosed. Conn was found unresponsive in a bed. Bright EMS administered two doses of nasal Narcon.

After responding, Conn was told several times by police to remove his hands from his pants pockets. A cigarette pack was removed from a pocket. The substance in the pack tested positive for heroin.

Conn told the cops he remembered baby-sitting his 6-year-old nephew, and that he also took Xanax while the youth was in his care. The boy was in the bedroom when police arrived.

At deadline, no initial hearing had been set in Dearborn Circuit Court. A Level 6 felony, the lowest in Indiana, carries a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years.