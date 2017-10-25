Children’s Christmas Toy Coalition seeks volunteers

Over 800 children received Christmas toys and joy in 2016, thanks to the Coalition for Children’s Christmas Toys.

A combined effort of individuals, churches, organizations, schools, and businesses, the coalition provides Christmas toys for the needy children of Dearborn and Ohio counties. It is a volunteer project of The Clearinghouse Food Pantry, 411 George St., Aurora.

This year the CCCT will begin accepting toy donations Wednesday, Nov. 1, continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 12. Volunteers will begin boxing toys between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, continuing through Friday, Dec. 15. Volunteers able to help on Saturdays are asked to make an appointment.

Meanwhile, candidate applications for needy children will be accepted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, said Dee Hacker, CCCT coordinator.

There are multiple ways folks can help, said Karry Hollan, executive director of The Clearinghouse.

Collect and bring new unwrapped toys and games to The Clearinghouse beginning Nov. 1. Last day to accept toys is Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Request a toy collection barrel for your workplace, church, or school, available Nov 1.

Volunteer at The Clearinghouse fulfilling wish lists. Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.

Help with toy distribution from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Sponsor a family.

Give a monetary donation for toy purchasing.

The Coalition for Children’s Christmas Toys has been bringing Christmas toys to children in Dearborn and Ohio counties since 1981. For more information or to volunteer, contact Hacker or Hollan at 1-812-926-1198 or ccct411@gmail.com.