Class of 2017 has been chosen for Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association Hall of Fame

Randy Mullins (photo)

The 2017 inductees to the Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association Hall of Fame have been revealed.

The hall of fame induction ceremonies will take place Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Aurora Farmers Fair on Stage 2. Music will start at 7 p.m. and the ceremonies follow at 8 p.m. More music will follow.

Greg Brauer

Aurora

Originally from Pisga, Ohio (Near Cincinnati) and moved to Clifton. Greg has made Aurora his home for nearly 30 years. One of the area’s premier rock and blues guitarist. Greg has been with many area bands including Ragin’ Raver, The Channel Kats, The Indiana Mud Bogs as well as some regional bands like Sea Hag, The Smeegs, Homegrown, and Live Bait.

Del Giffin

Lawrenceburg

Played bass guitar and acoustic guitar since the Mid 1960s. Del has played for The Country Green Band for 14 years and with Steve Pratt for several years up to the Early 90s. In addition to his talents playing the guitar, he has also done some vocal and back up singing.

Deno

Koumoutsos

Sunman

Performing career goes way back. Played first gig for pay at age 13.

From 1970 to 1974 he had Chestnut Station gigs in Mt. Adams bars.

Then from 1975 to 1980 be performed with Calico Rose and the Coryville Cowboys and played with more name country acts including George Jones, Asleep at the Wheel, Jerry Jeff Walker, and cut on the Second WEBN album project. Sold that song and some others in Nashville Did a PBS performance on WEBN’s Rock Around the Block with a Studio band called Jinx in 1980. Performed with a top area dance band called The City Limits from 1981 to 1997. Presently performing with Matrix, and in a duo with Ed Krause.

Randy Mullins

Batesville

Originally from Brookville/Franklin County ‘Uncle Randy’ has been living with his family in Ripley County for over 30 years.

He started his musical career in the fifth grade playing the alto saxophone in the school band in 1965. This continued throughout high school and included Randy graduating as the band president and also the recipient of many solo and ensemble competitions first place awards.

At the age of 16 he received his first guitar and taught himself to play. Six months later he was playing in a local rock cover band. This continued for 12 years where Randy played all over the tri-state area.

In 1986 he became the worship leader of the Batesville Christian Church and served in this capacity for 27 years, playing music for services and special events.

Randy has also written several worship songs that the church still uses today. Randy has taught the guitar, banjo, and mandolin for many years and still plays on occasion at local clubs and restaurants playing classic folk, rock and country.

Brian Noble

West Harrison

Singer, writer, guitarist, and Brass! Brian aka Biggin in 1995 formed the band The Renegades.

Brian started his love of music playing trumpet at a young age under the direction of East Central Band leaders Charles Green and Kenzie Bentle.

While performing at the top of his class he began following his passion for music by taking classes in music theory and took on the guitar as well. It wasn’t until a few years after leaving high school that he began singing around campfires and learning the local music scene.

In 1995 when the band The Renegades was formed he took on the roll of fronting the band singing and playing, which he truly loved. Biggin also began his solo acoustic act performing for smaller venues for the close and personal style which has went over great performing several nights a week.

Sharing the stage with many folks in the Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Indiana music scene Biggin and The Renegades became very popular for their great lineup of such talented musicians in which Biggin was able to keep over all these years and the professionalism that he and the band showed in the industry.

While playing with The Renegades, Biggin also enjoyed performing Bluegrass as well as almost all types of music with some other great groups.

Very well respected as a singer and entertainer, Biggin was seen all over singing with other acts as he continued to build his musical resume. Brian has worked closely with SOL records founder and owner producing and recording some of his own material as well as helping and mentoring other upcoming artists.

Biggin has held together a class act show and now has one of the greatest lineups seen and heard.

Sandy Pickett

Versailles

Multi-talented instrumentalist, Sandy plays guitar, conga drums, harmonica, stomp box, and percussion. Sandy was the drummer for Milan Methodist Church during the Late 90s with Tim Norris and in a duo with Fran Hall up to the early 00’s. Started a solo career in England during the early part of the 21st Century.

Performed at many local events including The Holton Storm Benefit, The Versailles Pumpkin Show, The Swiss Wine Festival, Relay For Life, Special Education benefits, and opened up for John Mellenkamp in Seymour. Sandy has recently performed with Jill McIntosh in the duo Rhythm & Groove and with the trio Happy Fingers.

Wrote music & lyrics, played, and produced three CDs.

Steve Schonegg

Milan

Drummer and vocalist Steve has played extensivly in the Tri-State area for around 40 years.

He has been with many popular local groups such as Branded, The Keith Swinney Band, and Hoosier Daddy. Steve formed the well know area group, The Centerline Band, back in 1985 in which he is still with the group.

Steve also volunteers to do sound at many community events free of charge as well as mentoring musicians who are getting started.