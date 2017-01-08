College students volunteer hours throughout county

Ivy Tech Community College has completed the first year of its Service Learning Program with students having completed 632 hours of volunteer work at various agencies in Dearborn County.

The program embeds community service hours, projects, lessons, discussion, and reflections into existing coursework so that classes are more hands-on and meaningful. There were 115 enrollments in the program’s inaugural year.

Students each committed to 10 hours of service per term in such classes as biology, sociology, communication, psychology, criminology, ethics, and others. Some speech students gave cooking demonstrations at the Clearinghouse.

The Ethics class cleaned and decorated graves at a local cemetery and then studied how our culture views death.

One class collected personal hygiene products for the Heart House. Two classes worked together to develop a new media plan for the Hoosier Hills Literary League. One student worked with Alzheimer’s patients. A group of students worked on Earth Day to clean Guilford Park.

Students then used these experiences to connect to their studies. For example, students in English 111 used their experiences at the Clearinghouse to study food insecurity and wrote their research papers on this topic.

Biology students worked with the Community Garden Project and then studied plant science and nutrition. Sociology students “rang the Christmas bell” for the Salvation Army and then studied community relationships.

Even more Service Learning classes are planned for the upcoming fall semester. The program is coordinated by Ron Nicholson, associate professor of English, and is partially funded by a grant from the Indiana Campus Compact.

Students interested in Service Learning classes for the fall should contact Nicholson at rnicholson16@ivytech.edu or see an adviser in the Express Enrollment Center at the Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Riverfront campus, 50 Walnut St.

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana.