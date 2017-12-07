County offers dropoff for proper flag disposal

The Dearborn County Auditor Gayle Pennington has placed a flag disposal box in the front lobby of the county administration building, 215B W. High St., Lawrenceburg, so residents can drop off their old, tattered and torn flags for a proper, dignified disposal.

This benefit allows citizens to conveniently and respectfully recycle their flags while helping enhance our county’s reputation as a positive resource for people’s needs, said Pennington.

There are several local organizations that will help people learn about how they can properly dispose of their flags. They will work with the county to dispose of them properly, she said.

“We would like for our citizens to feel free to stop by and place your flag in the box for a dignified retirement,” said Pennington.