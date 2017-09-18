DCH will host its first Women’s Health & Wellness Expo

Dearborn County Hospital is presenting its first annual Women’s Health & Wellness Expo Thursday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrenceburg Event Center, 91 Walnut St.

The Expo will feature a variety of free health screenings and informational exhibits for women age 18 and older.

Free health screenings offered at the Women’s Expo include those for anemia, blood pressure, body mass index, diabetes/blood sugar, pulmonary function, HDL and total cholesterol.

Participants also will be able to meet with healthcare professionals from both Dearborn County Hospital and TriHealth.

“The theme of the Expo is ‘The Greatest Wealth is Health,’” explained Nancy Kennedy, M.D., Dearborn County Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “Our purpose for the event is to make women more aware of maintaining good health through disease prevention and overall wellness. We anticipate a good crowd and think everyone will find the Expo enjoyable.”

Information and additional resources will be available regarding aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, bariatric surgery, bone health, cancer, diabetes, elder care, gynecology, heart disease, menopause, mental health, nutrition, obstetrics, prenatal care, stroke prevention and substance abuse.

In conjunction with Dearborn County Hospital, TriHealth Women’s Services Mobile Mammography Unit will be at the event to provide screening mammograms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Screenings are available for women age 40 and over.

Appointments will be made at 10 minute intervals and patients should allow 30 minutes for the screening.

Medicare and most private insurance plans will cover annual screening mammograms for age and medically appropriate women.

Call 1-812-532-2611 or 1-800-676-5572, ext. 2611, to schedule an appointment and verify your insurance coverage.