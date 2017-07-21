Dearborn Co. enhances 9-1-1 services, emergency notification

Smart911and Rave Alert is now available to all individuals and families in Dearborn County.

Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals to create a safety profile for their household that can include any information they may want 9-1-1 call takers and first responders to have in the event of an emergency. This can include medications or allergies, then if they need to call 9-1-1 their safetypProfile will immediately display on the call taker’s screen saving critical seconds and even minutes in response to the emergency. Coupled with Rave Alert, powered by Smart911, individuals can receive notifications on potentially hazardous situations that require action, such as evacuations and severe weather.

“Seconds count during emergencies and Smart911 can save critical time. The key information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for; if a child goes missing or there is a house fire, those details can help us respond faster and more efficiently," said said Jared Teaney, Dearborn County 911 Director.

Smart911 allows individuals to create a safety profile at www.smart911.com for their household that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their safety profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.

Responders can be aware of many details they would not have known previously, and now fire crews can arrive at a house fire knowing how many people live in the home and the location of bedrooms, EMS can be advised of allergies or specific medical conditions and police can have the photo of a missing child in seconds rather than minutes or hours.

“Another great feature is the ability to send notifications through the Rave Alert feature which allows us to keep the public informed of emergencies and how to be prepared and stay safe,” said Jason Sullivan, Dearborn County Emergency Management Director.

Individuals can also opt-in for Rave Alert notifications powered by Smart911 which allows citizens to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message on their cell phones. Individuals decide how much information they want to provide when they sign up and it is stored on the Smart911 secure online system. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

“Citizens will receive notifications that will improve safety in our county and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency. The information in Smart911 Safety Profiles and the emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation,” said Shane McHenry, Dearborn County Commissioner President.

Smart911 enables citizens to link both home and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to responders in the field for a more detailed, rapid response. All information is optional and the citizen has the ability to choose what details they would like to include.

