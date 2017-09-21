Dearborn County, towns and cities will receive over $2M for road, bridge projects

A combined $150 million in state-matching funds for local road projects have been awarded to 396 Indiana cities, towns and counties, through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

Dearborn County will receive $840,967; Aurora, $442,500; Dillsboro, $313,002; Lawrenceburg, $510,186 and Moores Hill, $300,000.

Projects eligible for grants through Community Crossings include road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, small structure replacements, guardrail replacements and signs.

In just its second year, the Community Crossings Initiative has awarded nearly $300 million in state matching funds to local governments for road construction projects. This year, 467 communities applied for funds – a 48 percent increase from 2016 – making this year truly competitive.

“Across Indiana, local communities are recognizing the need to invest in fixing and improving their infrastructure,” said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness. “The projects funded today will help build smoother roads and stronger bridges in every corner of the state.”

Community Crossings was created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016. Funds for the program are awarded from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April. INDOT estimates $190 million in matching funds will be available for local communities in calendar year 2018.

“Continuing our investment in our state’s transportation infrastructure gives local communities, small and large, the opportunity to stretch their money further,” said State Rep. Randy Lyness, R-West Harrison.

“In order to continue our reputation as the Crossroads of America, maintaining our roads and bridges is critical. Receiving these grants will allow local governments to make much-needed repairs and improvements to our transportation infrastructure,” said State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in 2017 is online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.