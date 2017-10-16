Deaton goes Over the Edge for good cause

Submitted photo: Amy Deaton, match support specialist for the BBBS Indiana Program, raised over $1,000 rappelling down the 17-story Westin Hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

If you passed by Fountain Square a few weeks ago, you may have seen hundreds up people looking up at the Westin Hotel, and at person after person after person rappelling down the 17-story building.

They were there to go “Over The Edge” for a collaborative fundraiser between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Warren and Clinton counties.

More than 100 people, including CEOs, media VIPs, mascots, Big Brothers and Big Sister mentors, and adventure seekers rappelled down the Westin to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. In the end, more than $100,000 was raised to support Youth Mentoring in the region.

Amy Deaton, match support specialist for the BBBS Indiana Program, raised over $1,000.

Joe Dominiak, managing partner for Skyline Chili, raised more than $3,000. He and his wife, Sandy Kingsley, are involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters personally and professionally. Sandy works for BBBS of Greater Cincinnati, and both are mentors to their Little Brother Ted. They’ve been matched for five years.

Skyline Chili is a longtime supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters for both events and staff training. All rappelers were asked to raise a minimum $1,000, and Joe let his supporters know if he raised that much, he would rappel dressed in Skyline’s Coney Man mascot suit. Coney rappelled, along with new mascot Coney Woman. “This event hits everything in my DNA. It’s in my nature to have fun and to do things for the right reasons. What better reason than to draw attention to the need for mentors for so many kids in Greater Cincinnati,” said Joe.

For Amy Deaton, Indiana BBBS staff, and Lawrenceburg Big Sister Brianna Simpson, it was about the adventure and supporting a great cause.

Many companies participated as part of a Toss Your Boss campaign. Employees contributed to the effort to have their boss go Over the Edge. While the main event was Friday Aug. 25, the kickoff was the day before.

Greater Cincinnati VIPs, including Eddie Fingers (700 WLW) Frank Marzullo and Catherine Bodak (Fox19), Josh Martinez (KISS 107) and mascots Rosie Red and Who Dey grabbed attention as they rappelled down the Westin.

That was followed by a “Liquid Courage” reception for all rappellers, sponsored by Richards Industries and hosted by the Taft Centre.

This inaugural Over The Edge event exceeded expectations and set the standard for next year. Between now and then, there are many ways to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The mentoring agency pairs adult volunteers with children in the community who benefit from a positive role model. For more information about getting involved, visit www.bigsforkids.org; call 513-421-4120 or reach out to Laura Rolf at rolf@bigsforkids.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Partner agency.