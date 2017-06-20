District court throws out Doug Taylor lawsuit

The City of Lawrenceburg won a major legal victory on Friday, June 16, when the judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana threw out former Lawrenceburg police officer Doug Taylor’s lawsuit that he had been unlawfully fired from his job.

Judge Richard L. Young ruled the city prevailed on all claims brought by Taylor. The court ruled in Lawrenceburg’s favor on all federal claims, and elected to take jurisdiction over the state claims as well, “emphatically putting an end to the litigation” in a case that reaches back to 2011, said city attorney Del Weldon.

“This is an important victory for the city of Lawrenceburg, not just for this case but for other cases that we feel are baseless and make our City a target for litigation.” said Weldon.

“Mayor Mollaun ran on a promise to end the flood of lawsuits that have harmed the taxpayers. Our city council has backed that promise. We will not allow these attorneys and plaintiffs to take advantage of the city. We will fight and we will win. We will send a message that we are no longer a target for litigation, and we are not going to pay to settle baseless lawsuits.”

Taylor was a police officer and city councilman when he was prosecuted for campaigning for his council post while on duty and in his police uniform. Indiana State Police conducted an investigation that resulted in felony charges filed in Dearborn County. A special prosecutor being appointed, said Weldon.

Taylor entered into an agreement with the prosecutor through which he admitted to committing the crimes and agreed to resign from council.

Based on his admission to criminal activity and violation of the Lawrenceburg Police Department rules and regulations, the city’s board of works elected to terminate Taylor from the police department.

A hearing was held during which both sides presented evidence. Most notably, Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Negangard testified that, because the crimes were “crimes of dishonesty”, he could not file any cases involving Taylor.

Based on the evidence, the Board of Works voted to terminate Taylor, said Weldon.

Taylor appealed the decision to terminate his employment, but then withdrew his appeal. He later filed the lawsuit, claiming he was not fired because of his crimes but was instead fired for sending a letter critical of the city and his voting record while he was on council. He also claimed he did not get a fair hearing with the Board of Works.

“The city of Lawrenceburg fought to show that this was not true, and that Mr. Taylor was indeed fired for the crimes he committed while on duty and that he did receive a fair hearing. The mayor and city council committed to working for a just and fair outcome. After lengthy litigation, the judge ruled against Taylor and in favor of the city on all counts,” said Weldon.

The thanks former city attorney Leslie Votaw, Jeremy Dilts, Matt Clark, and Jenna Throw for all of their hard work, he added.