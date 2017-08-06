Duke selects 55 acres in West Harrison as development site

Duke Energy has selected 55 acres near West Harrison in Dearborn County for the utility’s 2017 Site Readiness Program. The industrial site is located at 1228 Harrison-Brookville Road.

The Site Readiness Program is a key component of Duke Energy’s economic development model. It identifies, evaluates, and improves sites in the company’s service territory for potential industrial development, said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana.

“Helping our communities attract large businesses to our service area brings increased jobs and economic prosperity for entire regions,” said Schneider.

“It’s an important part of our mission and we look forward to working with our economic development partners to bring added value to this community.”

As part of Duke Energy’s evaluation of the Dearborn County property, site-selection consultant McCallum Sweeney Consulting will conduct a comprehensive assessment.

Based on consultant recommendations, Duke Energy will collaborate with county leaders and local economic development professionals to develop an improved strategy for marketing the site. Banning Engineering will produce final drawings and conceptual site plans.

“Through Dearborn County’s new private-public economic development organization, called One Dearborn, the community is excited to be a partner in Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program,” said John Browner, One Dearborn chairman and president of Sycamore Gas.

“As part of its economic development efforts, One Dearborn is focused on developing available sites and building inventory. We believe Duke Energy’s program will substantially help us advance our objective to create these growth opportunities in the county.”

After local officials see the consultant’s final recommendations later this year, Duke Energy will contribute $10,000 to help implement the recommendations.

Ideal properties for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program are typically 40 acres or larger, served by the utility, or a vacant industrial building at least 20,000 square feet, identified to support renewed industrial growth and sustainable development in a community.

Duke Energy Indiana’s overall economic development program has also been consistently named by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation’s “Top 10 Utility Economic Development Programs.”

Since 2008, the company has participated in the creation of nearly 20,000 jobs with a total capital investment of approximately $4.5 billion.

For more information about Duke Energy Indiana’s economic development programs, visit www.locationindiana.com.

Duke Energy Indiana’s operations provide about 6,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to 820,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it the state’s largest electric supplier.

