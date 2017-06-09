Enjoy art by the yard

The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council presents a group exhibition of fiber arts featuring Sandra Humphrey Woock, along with local artists Barb Swadener and Nora Humphrey.

All these artists were born and raised west of Cincinnati - Cleves. The Art By the Yard exhibit will run until Sept. 30 with an opening reception and Fabric Collage workshop Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Arts Council Gallery, 331 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg.

Featured Artist, Humphrey Woock, has always considered her affinity for fiber to be a driving force and passion while research and discovery are necessities that allow freedom for her exploration of new material and techniques.

She earned a bachelors in design, fashion from the University of Cincinnati and a MFA in Sculpture from the University of Illinois. In 1996, after working in papermaking, printmaking and acrylics, she returned to fiber art. Her art quilts have a recognizable style and art juried into notable national exhibitions. Her work is included in publications and art collections.

“For me, the joy of being an artist is the dialogue that opens between me and the viewer,” Humphrey Woock said of her work. “It is my hope that the impressionistic images I create spark the viewer’s imagination while allowing freedom to rely on his or her own experiences to personalize an interpretation. I work each piece individually, painting lines and using color to evoke a sense of energy and momentum, using my distinct style to build a body of art with diversity and spontaneity. The tactile quality of art quilts, combined with the surface design techniques I use, deliver the results I seek and provide me the opportunity to articulate visually that which I cannot express in words.”

The Fabric Collage Workshop will be exploring shapes, textures and patterns. Humphrey will be sharing her process for creating a collage incorporating fabric and a variety of unexpected materials and interesting embellishments.

The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, is comprised of supporters of the arts, Columbus Area Arts Council, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Live Art! events are supported by ArtsWave grant.