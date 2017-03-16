Event will focus on preventing sexual victimization through social media

DIRECTIONS! Support & Advocacy Services, a program of Community Mental Health Center, Inc., will again host its annual Take Back the Night event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Dearborn Adult Center, 311 Tate Street, Lawrenceburg.

This year’s event, featuring the topic Social Media & Sexual Coercion, focuses on helping individuals prevent and avoid sexual victimization through social media.

The Directions! event is held during national Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to promote awareness of sexual assault and related crimes and the impact of these crimes on society.

According to a recent National Crime Victim Research study, one in six women and men in Indiana are victims of rape.

Take Back the Night is a national campaign to bring greater awareness to the violent crimes of rape and sexual assault.

2017 marks the 11th consecutive year Directions! has hosted the event. This event is free and open to the public.

The evening features inspirational messages from survivors and information on key strategies to use when confronted by sexual predators.

Participants also learn how to help raise awareness in their communities about rape and sexual assault and about how to make a difference in the lives of survivors.

Dinner is provided, and door prizes will be awarded. A silent auction of a variety of items will be held throughout the evening.

Featured speaker Lynn Deddens, prosecuting attorney for Dearborn and Ohio counties, will speak on how victims are targeted and coerced into “sexting” with complete strangers, as well as with people they may know.

As an added bonus, Lindsay Bischoff and Erin Wilhelm, who are both seniors at East Central High School, Guilford, will present Cyberbullying: Pause Before You Post!

The duo designed this program for their school and have presented it in Washington, D.C., and San Diego, for the national conference of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

The Clothesline Project will again be on display, as well. Originating in Massachusetts in 1990, The Clothesline Project now encompasses more than 500 communities and several foreign countries. The project offers a visual tribute to the courage of all survivors.

Rape and sexual assault are grossly under-reported crimes in the United States. Only about 40 percent of rapes are reported to law enforcement. Sexual violence and domestic violence are “crimes of silence” and as such leave victims to suffer alone in the shadows.

This session is a must for teens, parents and concerned citizens.

If you or someone you know is a victim of rape or sexual assault, do not hesitate to call 812-537-1302, or 877-849-1248 toll free.

For more information, contact Catherine Dwyer at 1-812- 532-3470, or e-mail Cathy.Dwyer@cmhcinc.org. Information also is posted at www.rapecrisissas.org.

The SAS web site features information on a variety of resources, including the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which has a hotline at 1-800-656-4673 that directs calls made from the local area to the Directions! program.