Federal officials pick up child porn case from Dearborn Co.

On March 30, the State of Indiana filed criminal charges against Wayne D. Brown, Aurora, for attempted child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

But the case now has been moved to federal court.

The original charges stem from Indiana State Parole agents conducting an unannounced visit at Brown’s Aurora residence.

Agents observed a laptop in Brown’s possession actively downloading child pornography. Charges were subsequently filed in Dearborn Circuit Court.

Upon further review of the case and Brown’s prior convictions for child exploitation and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern

District of Indiana was contacted by Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has the ability to leverage additional penalties under federal law against Mr. Brown because of his prior convictions for child exploitation and possession of child pornography. These additional penalties do not exist under our state criminal code,” said Deddens.

Because of Brown’s prior convictions and the disturbing nature of the new allegations, his case was turned over to federal authorities and the charges in Dearborn County were dismissed.

The charge filed against Brown in Federal Court is possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. The penalty ranges from 10 to 20 years, plus a lifetime of supervised release.