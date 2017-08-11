Film, speakers are highlights of union farmers convention

Indiana Farmers Union has a terrific line-up for this year’s annual convention, to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Taxman Fortville at 29 S. Main St., Fortville.

This free event offers a full lunch buffet by Taxman Fortville, a film screening of “Farmers For America,” giveaways, and food and farm advocates speaking.

The Farmers For America documentary traces the extraordinary changes coming to America’s food system as more and more consumers flock to farmers markets, embrace farm-to-table lifestyles, and insist on knowing the origins of their food.

At the center of the film are the farmers, young and old, who provide the spirit and energy to bring urban and rural America together over what both share in common: our food.

Speaker Joe Maxwell will discuss the power of industrial agriculture, the effects of market concentration on rural communities, and how farmers can work together to change the system. Maxwell served as the 45th Lieutenant Governor for the state of Missouri.

Maxwell now owns and operates a successful pasture-raised hog operation called Maxwell Farm.

National Farmers Union honorary historian Tom Giessel will share his historical knowledge and findings on the early years of the Farmers Educational Cooperative Union of America, which grew out of the old Farmers’ Alliance organization.

Other special guests and speakers include Katie Moyer, owner of Kentucky Hemp Works, Kent Yeager, Agriculture Liaison to Senator Joe Donnelly, National Farmers Union

Membership Director Tom Bryant, and Indiana Farmers Union President James Benham.

RSVP on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2015917615347162/

For more details about the event, contact indianafarmersunion@gmail.com or call 1-317-371-2970.

To join Indiana Farmers Union and enjoy discounts and more go visit indianafarmersunion.org