Firefighters on scene of Center Street blaze

Firefighters from four departments remain on the scene of blaze that has engulfed a vacant house on Center Street in Lawrenceburg.

The blaze broke out at about 9:38 a.m., said Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnny Tremain.

The address could not be immediately confirmed, but the house next store is 303 Center on the righthand side facing west.

Firefighters from Lawrenceburg, Greendale, and Aurora are fighting the fire from all sides, as Waterwater Township, Ohio, firefighters stand at the ready near the scene.

At press time, the cause of the fire had not been determined, but there was concern that a live gas line needed to be shut off from the street immediately.

“I think this coming down,”said Tremain, as city councilmen and even the mayor looked on. The house recently was purchased by the city and slated for demolition.

Meanwhile, firefighters stood on the porch of the house to the immediate west trying to spot if flames jumping out that side were catching tree branches and leaves. The fire also nipped at leaves in a wooded area behind the structure.

“Hey, let’s shut it down, and see what we got,” said Greendale Fire Chief Shannon Craig at about 10:25 a.m., as he stood atop the Greendale ladder truck.

Firefighter then began to use hoses from water mains to aim at hotspots that kept coughing flames.

About 20 firefighters and EMS are on the scene.