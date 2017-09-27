First stop to start small business? Boot camp!

Lawrenceburg Main Street is teaming up with the Indiana Small Business Development Center to initiate an opportunity for small business start-ups for people who live in or near Lawrenceburg.

Called the Small Business Boot Camp, the program is for anyone who has the desire to start a business, preferably within Lawrenceburg or the local region, said Ginnie Faller, ISBDC business advisor.

The Small Business Boot Camp includes eight business start-ups over four months, each focusing on topics critical to running a successful business. Participants who complete the course will walk away with a detailed business plan complete with financial projections, as well as eligibility for additional incentives, said Faller.

Participants will have opportunities to network with fellow entrepreneurs and area professionals for further support and counseling. Ideal candidates will have initiative, self-motivation and dedication to pursuing their goals.

“This program offers a unique approach to starting a business. There will be a combination of education, coaching, and mentorship,” said Faller.

“The community is interested in seeing you succeed. If you are someone that would like the benefit of a hands-on approach to getting started, this is it.”

The cost per participant is $700. Scholarship opportunities are available.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 1. Prospective participants should apply at www.thinklawrenceburg.com. For more information, contact Lawrenceburg Main Street directly.