Five injured in three vehicle crash in West Harrison

This morning, Wednesday, June 21, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a three vehicle crash on U.S. 52 near I-74 which sent five people to Cincinnati area hospitals, said ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

The initial investigation by Trooper Chris Clark determined that a 2013 Subaru Forester being driven by Barbara A. Frech, age 72, Sunman, had just exited westbound I-74 and came to a stop at the intersection with U.S. 52. Frech failed to yield to a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan being driven by John C. Renck, age 72, West Harrison, that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 52. Frech’s vehicle collided with Renck’s vehicle in the intersection. The force of the collision caused Renck’s vehicle to collide with a westbound 2005 Peterbilt tractor trailer being driven by David A. Suddarth, age 69, Winchester, Indi. Suddarth’s vehicle was stationary on U.S. 52 while waiting to make a left turn onto I-74, he said.

Frech and Suddarth were uninjured in the collision. Renck and a front seat passenger in his vehicle, Judy Renck, age 67, West Harrison, were both transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital with complaints of pain. Three additional passengers in Renck’s vehicle Jud Renck, 10, Walter Renck, 12, and Jackson Renck, 12 all suffered from complaints of pain and were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured is unknown at this time. Injuries are not believed to be life threatening, said Wheeles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clark was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, and Harrison Fire and EMS.