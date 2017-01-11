Former co. jailer charged with sexual misconduct

Charges were filed Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Dearborn Circuit Court against a former jail officer at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Officer.

Aaron Schaaf, 24, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual misconduct, Level 5 felonies, and one count of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police. On Thursday, Oct. 26, a female inmate at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, Lawrenceburg, reported to a jailer that she had performed oral sex and had sexual intercourse with Schaaf on several occasions while she was incarcerated.

The alleged crimes are believed to have happened between Oct. 2, and Oct. 26, according to Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

A Level 5 felony carries a penalty between and six years, and a Level 6 felony carries a penalty between six months to two.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Dearborn Circuit Court.