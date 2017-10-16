Former county judge named a trailblazer

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association has selected five exceptional attorneys to receive NAPABA’s highest honor - the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award.

Among the honorees is Honorable G. Michael Witte, former Dearborn County judge. He currently serves as executive director of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

This award recognizes the outstanding achievements, commitment, and leadership of lawyers who have paved the way for the advancement of other Asian Pacific American attorneys.

These Trailblazers have demonstrated vision, courage, and tenacity, and made substantial and lasting contributions to the Asian Pacific American legal profession, as well as to the broader Asian Pacific American community.

The 2017 Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Awards will be presented Nov. 3, at a special ceremony during the 2017 NAPABA Convention in Washington, D.C.

Other recipients include:

*Honorable Halim Dhanidina.

*Parkin Lee

*Willard K. Tom

*Honorable Youlee Yim You

More than 30 years ago, Judge G. Michael Witte became the first Asian Pacific American to be elected a judge in the State of Indiana (1984). Since 2010, Judge Witte has served as the executive director of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, one of the most important and visible positions in the Indiana legal community. He also became the first Asian American to serve as chairperson of the American Bar Association’s Judicial Division in 2010.

He received the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Award (2009) from his local community and was honored by the ABA National Conference of Specialized Court Judges as its National Distinguished Judge of the Year (2008).

His 25 year judicial career included service as judge of the Dearborn County Court, Lawrenceburg, Indiana (1985-2000); judge of the Dearborn Superior Court No.1 (2000-2008); and judge of the Wayne Superior Court No.1, Richmond, Ind., (2009).