Get ready to Boogie-woogie

An attorney turned musician who has over 3.8 million You Tube views will perform free Thursday, June 22, courtesy of the Aurora Public Library District.

Matthew Ball, known as The Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Local History at The Library Depot, 510 Second St., Aurora.

Known as Michigan’s reigning Boogie ‘n’ Blues heavyweight, Ball left the practice of law in 2001 to pursue a life in music. He has recently appeared on Fox 2 News, Detroit’s The Nine Show, and Channel 20 News Detroit’s Concert on the Qube.

Just back from a year-end Pacific coast tour, Ball has been called a “nationally emerging boogie-woogie master, with his performances described as awesome, crushing and fantastic.

“Suffice it to say you won’t want to miss this special, toe-tapping, family-friendly program of acrobatic piano favorites like In the Mood, Ain’t Misbehavin, Glory of Love, Basin Street Blues, The Entertainer, Bumble Boogie and many more,” said a press release.

To preview his act from live performance video: Flight of the Bumble Bee Boogie –https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhGQOmmS2MY; Mess Around –https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Inc8Uj_T2r0; and NPR Tiny Desk Contest Submission:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61c95ImtHV0.

For more information, call 812-926-0646.