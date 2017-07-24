Get ready for goofy golf to benefit AIM

AIM Young Professionals of Dearborn County’s seventh annual Goofy Golf Outing features a few fun challenges that you won’t find other charitable golf events.

Golf outings are usually dominated by the players who take their game seriously, but this one levels the playing field for those who just like to have fun. While some holes at this quick nine-hole, four-person team scramble will be played the traditional way, others will require teams to play with a tennis ball or putt with a plastic flamingo.

Goofy Golf will take place Friday, Aug. 11, at Dearborn Country Club, 170 Country Club Lane, Aurora. Check-in begins at the clubhouse at 5:30 p.m. and tee time is 6 p.m.

Following the fun on the picturesque country club course, players will gather in the clubhouse for food donated by Tedesco’s Subway, drinks, and networking. AIM YP will also hand out trophies to the first and last place teams and award door prizes.

This AIM YP event is open to everyone. Cost is $35 per person for AIM YP members and employees or owners of Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce member businesses. The cost for non-members is $45 per person.

Registration includes a cart, two drink tickets and the dinner after golf. Teams of up to four people can register to play together.

There are two ways to sign up. You can register and pay online by visiting www.AIMYP.com and clicking on the PayPal link at the top of the Home page.

Registrations may also be submitted by mailing a check made payable to “Young Professionals of Greater Dearborn County” to AIM YP C/O Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce, 320 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025. Include the names of your team members in a note with the check.

Funds raised in the AIM YP Goofy Golf Outing will go towards AIM YP’s high school business planning competition and the AIM YP Scholarship Fund benefiting students at Dearborn County’s three high schools: East Central, Lawrenceburg, and South Dearborn.

Contact AIM YP at aimyp2 -at- gmail.com with questions.

AIM Young Professionals of Dearborn County is an organization committed to the development of a highly diverse and enthusiastic network of strong social, professional, and charitable relationships for the purpose of creating awareness of the infinite opportunities in Greater Dearborn County.

We are dedicated to assisting the youth of today so they may realize their true potential and assist in their quest to identify their individual path for success.

AIM (Achieve, Inspire, Mentor) is a sub-organization of the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce. The group was co-founded in 2009 by Amanda Ewbank Corsmeier and Andrea Ewan.

The organization is led by an advisory board of nine members.

They are President Rachel Reynolds, Secretary Amy Powell, Treasurer Cara Brooks, Treasurer Tom Palmer, Andrea Ewan, Mike Perleberg, Jen Callon, and Sarah Givin.

AIM’s official web site is www.AIMYP.com. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter, @aim_yp.