Give gift of life at DCH blood drive

Dearborn County Hospital’s upcoming blood drive, in association with the Hoxworth Blood Center, will be Thursday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the conference rooms of the hospital, 600 Wilson Creek Road, Lawrenceburg.

“We hope to see a good turnout at DCH,” stated Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth Community Relations Manager. “Local blood donations ensure that patients at 31 Greater Cincinnati area hospitals receive the lifesaving blood products they need to survive.”

Individuals can maximize their donation by giving Double Reds. The process of automated red cell collection is designed to make the most of donations. Please call the Hoxworth Nursing Department at 1-800-265-1515, ext. 81304, for additional information on donating Double Reds.

Blood donors must be 17 years of age or older (16 years of age with the appropriate signed parental consent form) and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors must wait a minimum of eight weeks between blood donations or 16 weeks if they have participated in automated Double Red Cell collection. Women who are pregnant may not donate. Persons who have been tattooed in the State of Indiana must wait 12 months from the date of tattooing to donate.

An appointment takes approximately 45 minutes for a whole blood donation and an additional 20 minutes for an automated red cell collection.

Persons who have tested HIV positive, injected themselves with illegal drugs or who participate in high risk behavior are prohibited from donating.

Individuals who had viral hepatitis A after age 11 or a hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus infection at any age also are disqualified from donating.

Cancer and malaria survivors, persons who had a heart attack and those with heart disease should phone Hoxworth for information regarding allowances for donating.

“Hoxworth also requests that individuals who have been in a Zika-related zone make a self-deferral and wait 30 days or more after returning home before giving blood,” Lipton explained. “This is for anyone who has traveled south of the continental United States, including Mexico and the Caribbean.”

Blood donors should eat a well-balanced meal within four hours prior to donating and drink plenty of water. They must bring a form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license or employee badge, with them to the drive.

Persons donating at a Hoxworth blood drive sponsored by a business or community organization (except a high school) or at a neighborhood donor center may also give on behalf of DCH by writing Dearborn County Hospital in the group code area and/or by informing the registrar.

This ensures the donation will go to help meet the hospital’s goal. The sponsoring organization will also receive credit for the donation.

Hoxworth now has an online store named the Premier Donor Club. Donors who register at www.hoxworth.org/about/pdc can receive points for each donation and then use the points at the store for purchases such as movie tickets.

To schedule an appointment to donate at Dearborn County Hospital’s May blood drive, call the DCH Education Department at 1-812-537-8431 or 1-800-676-5572, ext. 8431.

A 24 hour voice mail system is available to take your message. You may also register online at the Hoxworth website at www.hoxworth.org/groups/dearborn.

Walk-ins are welcome but need to plan additional time for their visit. Hoxworth requests that children age 5 and under do not attend the blood drive.