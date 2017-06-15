'Grandpa Bandit' nabbed at casino

Charges were filed in Dearborn Superior Court No. 1 Tuesday, June 13, against David Hunter, the so-called "Grandpa Bandit," for auto theft, a Level 6 felony.

Hunter is suspected of robbing seven Dollar Tree stores and two Dollar Generals, with multiple weapons, across New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. Federal charges are likely to be filed, said Dearborn County Prosecutor Deddens.

Lawrenceburg police were notified by the FBI that a possible armed robbery suspect was in the Lawrenceburg at Hollywood Casino, said Deddens.

Hunter was identified through a police bulletin provided by North Greenbush Police Department in New York state, informing he possibly was in possession of a stolen gray 2017 Dodge Charger, with possible Connecticut dealer license plates.

Lawrenceburg police located the vehicle on the third floor of the casino pavilion parking garage.

Shortly after confirming the stolen vehicle, Indiana Gaming Commission agents identified Hunter inside the casino area and arrested him without incident while he was using a public restroom, said Deddens.

Deddens thanked Lawrenceburg police, Indiana Gaming Commission agents, Indiana State Police with information from North Greenbush Police Department, and the FBI.

