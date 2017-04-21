Greendale Couple Facing Charges of Child Pornography & Neglect of Dependent

On April 12, charges were filed in Dearborn Circuit Court against Kent and Robin Taylor of Greendale.

These charges range from Child Seduction (Kent Taylor) to multiple counts of Child Pornography and Neglect of a Dependent on both Kent and Robin Taylor.

On Jan. 23, a foster child who had been placed with the Taylor’s disclosed at the Child Advocacy Center that Kent Taylor had been grabbing her buttocks on numerous occasions and also made sexual comments to this foster child about how nice her butt and breasts were since she moved into the residence.

After multiple interviews were conducted, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s cell phones. Det. Rodney Rimstidt of the Special Crimes Unit analyzed the cell phones and pictures of children genitalia were located as well as child pornography.

The Taylor’s were foster parents through National Youth Advocated Program which contracts with the Division of Child Services to find foster parents.

It is important to remember that criminal charges are merely allegations and individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.