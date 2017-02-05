Greendale residents allegedly assaulted with bats and gun during burglary

Criminal charges have been filed against William Spaulding, Steven D. Couch, II, Cain Probst, Tyler Couch, and Melissa Spaulding in connection to a burglary at 5034 Craig Ave., Greendale, Saturday, April 29.

William Spaulding, Stephen Couch, Tyler Couch, and Cain Probst are alleged to have driven to a Greendale residence on Saturday afternoon while armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, baseball bats, zip ties, and handcuffs.

Once inside the residence, they assault residents with baseball bats and a pistol, as well as pointing the loaded firearm at individual residents.

After William Spaulding was detained at the residence, officers obtained a search warrant for his residence located on Briar Ridge Road in Aurora. Officers uncovered quantities of marijuana and Xanax, as well as a ledger commonly associated with drug dealing.

As a result of the alleged offenses, 13 total criminal charges were filed against the five defendants.

William S. Spaulding, 52, Aurora, is charged with burglary, a Level 1 felony; conspiracy to commit armed robbery, criminal confinement, and dealing in a Schedule IV Substance in excess of 28 Grams, all Level 3 felonies; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felonies, and dealing in marijuana as a Class A misdemeanor.

Steven D. Couch, II, 23, of Aurora is charged with burglary, a Level 1 felony; conspiracy to commit armed robbery and criminal confinement as Level 3 felonies; battery resulting in serious bodily injury as a Level 5 felonies; pointing a firearm, Level 6 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

Cain O. Probst, 20, Aurora, is charged with burglary, a Level 1 felony; armed robbery and criminal confinement as Level 3 felonies; battery resulting in serious bodily injury as a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

Tyler Couch, 20, Burlington, Ky., is charged with burglary, a Level 1 felony; conspiracy to commit armed robbery and criminal confinement as Level 3 felonies; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury as a Level 5 felony.

Melissa V. Spaulding, 49, Aurora is charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in a Schedule IV Substance in excess of 28 grams, a Level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

William Spaulding, Stephen Couch, Cain Probst, and Melissa Spaulding were all in custody at the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday, May 2, and had their initial hearings that morning.

Tyler Couch fled the scene of the crime and still was at large as of Tuesday morning.

