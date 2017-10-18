Halloween Happenings: What is HAUNTING you this October?

Submitted photo: Red Wolf Sanctuary Director Paul Strasser, holds one of the animals helped by the nonprofit. A special Halloween event will be held at the sanctuary, a nighttime walk, Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Rising Sun.

Fear Factory

Once home to the Batesville Coffin Company, now home to your worst nightmare. Fear Factory, located in the old, historic RomWeber Furniture manufacturing facility, 7 Southeastern Ave., Batesville, has tripled in size to nearly 30,000 sq. ft. with new exhibits and mazes filled with horror. Funds are raised by the Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition to provide safe entertainment choices for teens that do not include drugs or alcohol. All positions are volunteer. Proceeds go to Cierra’s Club, a nonprofit organization founded after the heroin overdose of Cierra Adams in July of 2011, her 18th birthday. Haunted tours 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Light on Tours, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 and 15. Two Escape Rooms also available Friday and Saturday nights. Tours are $10 per person, escape room is $5. www.fearfactorybatesville.com

Lost Soul Asylum Haunted House

The Lost Soul Asylum haunted house will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 28, Aurora Firehouse, off Dutch Hollow Road on U.S. 50, Aurora. Admission is $8. Special kids night Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with lights on, with treats and without scare. Admission $5. Relay for Life team Heroes for Hope will sell concessions.

Haunted Woods

Jacob Vogel Memorial Haunted Woods takes place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting) in October, at Vogel Farm, 3530 E. Olean Road, Versailles. Cost is $6. All funds earned will go to the Jacob Vogel Memorial fund to benefit students to attend the emergency services class at Southeastern Career Center.

Night Spirits

The public is invited to the 11th annual Night Spirits at the Lanier Mansion State Historic Site from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Costumed actors portraying ‘spirits’ will recount several historic fires and explosions from the 19th century, including the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Located in rooms throughout the beautiful home, the ‘spirits’ will vividly describe four additional disasters including the appalling explosion of the Steamboat Moselle in 1838, the incineration of the St. Louis Wharf in 1849, a train collision that annihilated Philadelphia’s St. Michael’s Sunday school group in 1856 and the tragic explosion aboard the USS Princeton in 1844. Although all these stories involve death and destruction, the ‘spirits’ will inject humor to lighten the mood of the evening. All scripts for the stories were written by author and historian Wayne Sanford of Indianapolis. The first tour group will leave the Lanier/Madison Visitor’s Center at 7 p.m. Additional groups will depart in 15-minute intervals thereafter. Each tour will last one hour with the final tour departing at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person in advance, $12 per person at the door. Reservations can be made by calling Gerry Reilly, Lanier Mansion State Historic Site manager, at 812.273.0556. The Lanier Mansion State Historic Site and Lanier/Madison Visitor’s Center are located at 601 W. First St. in historic Madison, Ind.

Lingering Spirits

Paranormal Investigation

Be a ghost hunter for an evening and participate in a paranormal investigation of Hillforest with members of Proof Paranormal from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hillforest Victorian House Museum, Aurora. Seek the answer to “who lingers at the mansion?” Cost: $50, Members: $40. Sign-up for events at www.hillforest.org

PAWS Haunted

Halloween Trail Walk

Bring your dog to the PAWS Haunted Halloween Trail Walk for some Halloween fun 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at PAWS of Dearborn County Humane Center, 200 Charles A. Liddle Drive Lawrenceburg. Costume contest, prizes for first, second and third. Starts at 2 p.m. Biggest and smallest dog prizes for both. Prize for the cutest trick at 2:30 p.m. Give your dog a chance to go bobbin for hot dogs. http://www.pawsofdearborncounty.org

Halloween Bash

Amvets Post 13 Halloween Bash will take place from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 21, at 515 S State St., West Harrison. Music by the Togas. Prizes for best costume. Open to public. Must be 18.

Parade and Costume Contest

The Aurora Lions Club’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The parade will form at the intersection of Mechanic and Second streets in Aurora, and proceed down Second Street to the Aurora Lions Club Building at Second and Main streets where marchers will participate in the costume contest. All prizes and candy are provided by the Aurora Lions Club. Costume categories include: best dressed South Dearborn band member; best homemade costume; prettiest; scariest; movie, TV or fictional character; and best of show, in which all first-place winners compete.

Red Wolf Howl

Red Wolf Santuary is giving nighttime walking Halloween tours Wednesday, Oct. 25. Participants are asked to arrive between 5:30 and 6 p.m. for the two- to four-hour tours through the sanctuary. No reservations are necessary but folks are asked to go to Red Wolf’s Facebook page and use the poll to give the sanctuary an idea how many will be coming. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for teens 13 to 17, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for 4 and under. Halloween costumes are welcome. A camp fire will be available after the tour, and folks may bring their own s’more supplies to enjoy. Arrangements can be made for folks incapable of walking by calling 812-438-2306 to set up a special tour.

Webfest

Weberding’s Carving Shop will present Webfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, 230 Ind. 46, Batesville. Pumpkin carving contest, pumpkins and tools will be provided. Prizes for top traditional and advanced carving. Free popcorn and drinks.

Aurora Ghost Walk

Tour the streets of Aurora after dark with historian Jim Waldon and learn of the unseen inhabitants of the town at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The tour includes a low-light tour of Hillforest Victorian House Museum and refreshments. Call 1-812-926-1100 for reservations. Cost $10. Sponsored by Aurora Main Street.

Halloween Sensation

Participate in a Halloween Sensation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Lawrenceburg Firehouse, 300 W. Tate St., Lawrenceburg. Variety of booths from local organizations, hay ride, games, hot dogs, bounce house and fire prevention.

Walking Ghost Tour

“The Original” Vevay Ghost Tour will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, in Vevay. Explore the eerie history, lore and some spine tingling stories as you walk around town and tour three different locations, The Julia Knox House, The Historic Hoosier Theater, and The Old Jail. Cost is $25 per person. A portion of the ticket sales go to the Historic Hoosier Theater. Tours start and end at Vevay Vintage Prop & Shop. All three locations are reputed to be haunted, and several locations will also offer tour participants the opportunity to meet and hear actual experiences from those who had them. Guides encourage those on the tour to bring their ghost hunting equipment, flashlights, and cameras. After the tour guests will have the option to meet with Ellen McKittrick, a psychic medium and author (Yearning to Talk to Heaven) and have a reading. Tickets are available at Vevay Vintage Prop & Shop or by phone 812-493-9572. Tour sizes are limited. Prior tours have sold out quickly. Meanwhile, for one night only, the tour and the Schenck Mansion Bed & Breakfast will join forces Tuesday, Oct. 31, to offer a extra special event and overnight stay. Call Michele 1-812-427-2787 at the Schenck Mansion to reserve a room and tour. Limited to 10 guests.

Monster Mash Dash

The 3rd annual Monster Mash Dash 5K Run and Walk will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg Riverfront Campus. Costumes are encouraged. Family-friendly activities. Door Prizes. $15 for Ivy Tech students, $20 early registration and $25 after Oct. 6. Register online at connect.ivytech.edu/monster-mash-dash-5k. More info: 1-812-265-2580, ext. 4145. Proceeds benefit a student emergency scholarship fund.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

Aurora’s Spooky Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Pick up packets beginning at 1 p.m. at Aurora Recreational Community Center, 404 Green Blvd., Aurora. Go on a free photographic scavenger hunt around Aurora and win fun prizes. This family oriented event will feature local businesses and parks, with prizes for early finishers. Fun for all ages. All children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult to pick up packets. Collect prizes at Personally Yours, 308 3rd Street, Aurora, no later than 4 p.m.

Trick or Trick and

Costume Contest

Aurora Recreation Community Center will host a Halloween event for kids from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 404 Green Blvd./U.S. 50, Aurora. Dress and visit trick or treat stations. Giant Jenga, giant volleyball. Costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Prizes for spookiest costumes, most creative costume and funniest costume . Free and open to the public.

Trunk or Treat

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 509 Harrison Ave., Harrison, will host a Trunk or Treat, weather permitting, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Parade and More

The town of Dillsboro Civic Club will sponsor its annual Halloween Parade, carved pumpkin judging and costume contests Monday, Oct. 30. Participants will meet at U.S. Bank parking lot at 6 p.m. and will parade to the Civic Center for 7 p.m. judging of categories. Home made cookies and hot chocolate will be offered by Civic Club members. The previous day, Sunday, Oct. 29, decorated homes and businesses within City of Dillsboro, will be judged in early evening. In case of inclement weather, judging will move inside the building.

Spooky Fest

The Rising Sun United Methodist Church will host its annual Spooky Fest beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The congregation will hand out candy and hot chocolate.

Halloween Parade

Rising Sun Main Street will host its annual Halloween parade Tuesday, Oct. 31 through downtown Main Street at 5 p.m. There will be a constume contest.



Fright Field

Highway 50 Fright Field is returning for their 5th season from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October. Part haunted cornfield, part haunted woods, all on a real haunted 1830’s farm near an actual Indian archaeological site. In addition to the haunted trail, Night-Time Corn MAZE, is back again and even more complex. Operation Termination Zombie Paintball is new this year. Obtain individual tickets to one attraction, or “Combo” and “Triple Threat” discount tickets to two or even all three attractions. Located just west of Cincinnati on U.S. 50, near E-Town, Ohio, and the Indiana/Ohio state line. Parking is free. More information visit www.highway50frightfield.com or call 1-513-353-0284.

Fall Fun Days

If night-time haunted scares are not your thing, the Buckeye Trading Post offers Fall Fun Days every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During these days, the Day-Time Corn MAZE is $5. They also offer gem mining, pumpkins, and refreshments, as well as the gift shop/museum. www.buckeyetradingpost.com. Located just west of Cincinnati on U.S. 50, near E-Town, Ohio, and the Indiana/Ohio state line.

Trick or Treat

Trick or treat times for the cities of Greendale, Aurora, Lawrenceburg and Rising Sun have both been set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.