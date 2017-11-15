Help a child receive warm clothes this winter season

Register Publications and Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity has launched its annual Warm the Children drive to provide warm, practical clothing to Deaborn County kids in need.

For the 18th consecutive year, Warm the Children will help kids keep warm when the snow flies and the hard winds hit.

WTC is a no-nonsense program through which practical winter clothing, including gloves, socks, boots and coats, are purchased for kids whose families can’t afford the financial hardship, said coordinator Chip Munich, Register Publications.

“Children are referred to the program through SIEOC,” said Munich.

“The program - you - provided $100 per child. Last year’s mild winter is no assurance that this winter will follow suit. The thermometer is expected to plummet several times this winter.”

WTC volunteers purchase clothes at Aurora Walmart, which has been the shopping location since the program began.

“We absolutely assure you, the money goes from your hand directly to the purchase of essential clothing to keep these kids warm,” said Munich.

WTC also makes a donation to the James B. Wismann YES Home for youth.

SIEOC Director Kimberly Elliott said the partnership with Register Publications is in line with the organization’s mission to improve conditions under which people live, learn and work.

“We support activities and programs that help communities, families, and individuals become self-sufficient,” said Elliott.

Donations can be made to Warm The Children, 126 W. High St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.