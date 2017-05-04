Help determine where county trails should go

Map shows a general idea where trails could go. No decisions or plans have been made at this time.

Professional baseball had its opening day earlier this week. Now it is time to shift the focus to the trails in Dearborn County.

Opening Day for Trails is a national kickoff to the spring outdoors season, organized by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

On Saturday, April 8, the Dearborn County Planning and Zoning Department, in collaboration with the county health department and Tri-State Trails, will host an Opening Day on the Dearborn Trial between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

They will be set up at the end of Walnut Street in Lawrenceburg by the levee, with a rain location in the Ivy Tech Community College Riverfront Campus student lounge.

You can help the county kick off the spring season while providing input into the possible development of future trails in the unincorporated areas of the county.

If you cannot make the event, the trails survey at can be found at www.dearborncounty.org.

The event was supposed to coincide with the kickoff of the Lawrenceburg and Aurora bike share program. But that date had to be rescheduled, said Mark McCormack, county director of planning and zoning.

The trails opening day, however, is the same day as the Farm to Fork Event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech, as well as the NCBA boxing tournament, he said.

More information on both these events can be found in the events calendar on Page 2A.

Unlike the cities in the county, trail plans for the unincorporated areas are not as far along. These plans are in the conceptual phase. Input is needed from county residents. Nothing has been determined, said McCormack.

The initial idea was to look at ways to connect Bright and Hidden Valley Lake to the trails existing or in the works in Greendale, Lawrenceburg and Aurora. On the other side, Hamilton County in Ohio has plans to link Shawnee Lookout and Miami Whitewater Forest to the Indiana state line, he said.

Simpler plans may consists of, for example, linking Bright Meadows Park and the park near the Bright Fire Station on Salt Fork Road, he said.

“None of our trails have been studied in great detail. ... This is a starting point to get the conversation going,” said McCormack.

Derek Walker, assistant planner for the county planning and zoning department, said the survey and input will also help prioritize potential future trail projects.

"Because we are putting on this event for Tri-State Trails, we are eligible for a photo contest. By using the social media campaign hashtag #tristatetrails on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram event attendees will be able to win gear from REI Cincinnati, copies of Walking Cincinnati book, and Tri-State Trails Nalgene water bottles to winning photo contest entries. Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is coordinating other giveaways, and their national hashtag for Opening Day for Trails is #RTCOpeningDay," he said.

A lot will depend on where the county could obtain easements. The county also does not have money set aside to develop trails at this point, although grants are being pursued, said McCormack.

Residents already seem excited by the idea with the possibility of committees forming in the future, he said.

“We have been approached by people who want this to happen,” said McCormack.

Anyone with additional questions or comments may contact Walker at dwalker@dearborncounty.in.gov.