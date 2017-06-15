HVL man convicted of child molestation

Curtis Boggs, 52, was convicted in the Dearborn Circuit Court Wednesday, June 14, after a week and a half jury trial. The Jury found Boggs guilty on three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 felonies; five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 5 felonies, three counts of child molesting, Level 4 felonies and one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.

Boggs faces a lengthy sentence. The conviction on the one count of child molesting carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years, said Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

The jury heard graphic testimony from seven victims, who in 2014-2015 were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old. The sexual acts perpetrated by Boggs took place at his residence on Yodel Odel Lane in Hidden Valley, said Dearborn County

Deddens and Chief Deputy Prosecutor M. Joseph Kisor represented the State of Indiana.

Deddens praised the hard work of the jury in sifting through the evidence and arguments before rendering its verdict.

Deddens also commended the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department for its investigation, which was led by long-time Detective Garland “Barry” Bridges, Detective/CSI Wallace Lewis, Deputy Adam Zeigler and Detective Rodney Rimstidt, of the Rising Sun Police Department, assigned to the Special Crimes Unit.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Judge James D. Humphrey presided over the trial.