I-74 lanes will be restricted for patching, paving

The Indiana Department of Transportation is restricting travel lanes on Interstate 74 through Sept. 29 in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties to facilitate patching of existing pavement between mile markers 151.0 and 145.5 and to void a lane of traffic for full-depth reconstruction between mile markers 144.0 and 142.0.

Closures of I-74’s westbound right lane began Wednesday, Sept. 27, for needed repairs between mile makers 151.0 and 146.0. Meanwhile, stretches of eastbound I-74 also continue to be restricted for patching operations between mile markers 145.5 and 150.0. These single-lane closures are being imposed in segments approximating one mile in length to secure existing pavement prior to winter weather.

Friday evening, Sept. 29, motorists traveling westbound I-74 will be routed from the right lane to the left lane between mile markers 144.0 and 142.0. This action voids the far north side lane from traffic —allowing INDOT’s contractor to rebuild this 2-mile-long single-lane section. I-74’s westbound left lane within the section has recently been reconstructed.

Milestone is the state’s prime contractor for this $61 million full-depth pavement replacement project on I-74 between interchanges at New Point and Ind. 101. The project includes new I-74 pavement in Decatur, Franklin and Ripley counties. Bridges at Little Laughery Creek and Western Creek is being rebuilt with new superstructures.