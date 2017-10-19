I-74 traffic stop leads to large marijuana stop seizure

At approximately 3:22 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18,an Indiana State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-74 eastbound near the 165 mile marker which led to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana and the arrest of a passenger in the vehicle.

The investigation began when Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford Excursion for a traffic violation. While conducting the traffic stop, Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place. Miller deployed his narcotics detection K-9 “Jinx” to conduct a sweep of the vehicle. Jinx alerted to the odor of drugs coming from the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, troopers located numerous individually wrapped plastic bundles containing suspected marijuana. The packages were hidden in various locations inside the vehicle. In total, the packages weighed approximately 33 pounds with an estimated street value of $150,000. Troopers determined that the marijuana had originated in Colorado and was being taken to an unknown location in Ohio.