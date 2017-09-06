Ind. 46 scheduled for chip and seal

Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews have been scheduled to chip seal Ind. 46 in northeast Dearborn County on Monday, June 12,weather permitting. The surface treatment will be applied between Ind. 1 and U.S. 52.

Chip seals are used as a pavement preservation measure to coat highways with liquid asphalt, sealing pavement cracks and protecting the roadbed from moisture intrusion and damaging ultraviolet rays.

Small chips of limestone are embedded in the overcoat to reestablish friction, optimizing stopping, and maneuverability for the motoring public.

On Monday, June 19, crews are slated to return to this section of Ind. 46 to apply a fog seal topping. Fog seals further “lock in” the aggregate chips and top the highway with additional protection against moisture intrusion and UV rays.

INDOT officials ask motorists to slow down and drive with care while workers and equipment are on site.

After materials are in place, drivers should take care not to follow other vehicles too closely to avoid asphalt or spray. Slower speeds should be maintained until asphalt cures and chips are locked in.

