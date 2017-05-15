Indiana Ranks 39th in health for seniors

Although Indiana seniors are seeing improvement in clinical care, the state still ranks nationally in the bottom third in 39th place, according to the just released United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings Seniors Report.

The report notes that since 2013, preventable hospitalizations in Indiana decreased 25 percent from 76 to 57 per 1,000 Medicare enrollees.

Other positive news includes a low percentage of seniors living in poverty (ranked 10th nationally) and a low percentage of low-care nursing home residents (ranked 10th nationally).

However, among factors dragging the state’s overall number down are high prevalence of smoking (ranked 43rd nationally), a high prevalence of physical inactivity (ranked 42nd nationally) and high premature death rate (ranked 42nd).

Similarly to Indiana, seniors nationally are experiencing improvements in clinical care, according to the report.

New data also shows, however, that seniors are facing higher social and economic barriers that are putting their overall health at risk, according to Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Retiree Solutions.

Research shows that up to 75 percent of Americans aged 50 and over could be unprepared and unaware of looming costs in retirement and health care.

Minnesota ranks first as the healthiest state for seniors, while Mississippi ranks 50th.

America’s Health Rankings Senior Report, in its fifth edition, offers a comprehensive analysis of senior population health on a national and state-by-state basis across 34 measures of senior health.